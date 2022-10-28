Chris Sutton and Paul Merson agree in Liverpool v Leeds United prediction

The Whites’ last visit to Anfield, a 6-0 capitulation which led to the sacking of former head coach Marcelo Bielsa, was one of the darkest moments of a troubled Premier League campaign.

Though much has changed since February, with a new head coach and five new faces regularly featuring in Jesse Marsch’s eleven, United find themselves struggling at the foot of the table once again.

Eighteenth-placed Leeds are two points adrift of safety, but on the back of four successive defeats, Marsch won’t be banking on making up the shortfall at one of the division’s most challenging stadia - though winger Jack Harrison thinks a win is not out of the question.

Any hope that the Whites might have harboured after Liverpool’s shock defeat to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest last weekend was quickly squashed by a convincing midweek Champions League performance which gave Jurgen Klopp’s side an impressive 3-0 win over Dutch champions Ajax.

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted that Leeds will suffer a 6-1 drubbing on Saturday, which could spell trouble for the Whites’ manager.

“I don't think Leeds' poor form is all on Jesse Marsch, and I think it is harsh that the fans have turned on him as quickly as they have done, but they really need a positive result at Anfield,” Sutton writes for the BBC.

“Liverpool have been a 'Jekyll and Hyde' side all season and I keep getting them wrong - after they beat Manchester City and West Ham, going to bottom-side Nottingham Forest felt like an open goal for them, but they did not turn up.

“They are at home this time, though, and they put in a really strong performance at Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“So, again, I am going to say the Reds will win comfortably and find the spark they have been missing for months. If they do, then things could get messy for Marsch and his side, because their defence is a real cause for concern.”

Forecasting a 3-0 win for the hosts, pundit Paul Merson agrees that the Whites won’t pose too much of a challenge for Liverpool.

