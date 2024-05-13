Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United left Carrow Road with a 0-0 draw on Sunday and welcome Norwich City to Elland Road on Thursday.

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton admits it was a ‘worry’ to see top-scorer Josh Sargent forced off with an injury during Sunday’s Championship play-off semi-final first-leg draw at home to Leeds United.

Norwich and Leeds played out a tense 0-0 draw at Carrow Road on Sunday as both sides refused to show their hand early doors. Whites boss Daniel Farke opted to take a more conservative approach at his former stomping ground and a game of few chances means it is all to play for come Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Norwich will be sweating on the fitness of Sargent for that second-leg at Elland Road after the striker was forced off in the 84th-minute with an ankle injury. The American underwent surgery on his ankle in September and so the prospect of a recurring issue could be a major blow for the Canaries.

“I don’t think that’s the worst result [for Norwich],” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606. “Elland Road, right, brilliant stadium that it is, but with what’s at stake? Josh Sargent went off injured towards the end, that’s a worry, but imagine if Leeds fans get a little bit nervy. I’ve got a feeling for the Canaries.”

Despite missing a large chunk of the regular season, Sargent registered an impressive 16 goals to put him clear as Norwich’s top goalscorer. Fellow striker Ashley Barnes is likely to miss Thursday’s clash, having been unavailable on Sunday due to a calf issue, but manager David Wagner is hopeful his American frontman can recover in time to make the long journey to West Yorkshire.

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously he wasn't able to carry on," Wagner said of Sargent after the game. "I haven't spoken with him or the medical department in any detail. I think he has some problems with his ankle again but he's a tough guy. Obviously it's a big game. I hope and I think he will be fine."

Norwich have also been managing minutes for attacking duo Jon Rowe and Christian Fassnacht in recent weeks, with the former starting on Sunday but unable to complete 90 minutes. Defender Shane Duffy did play out the entire game just days after being arrested and charged with drink-driving, following a collision in Norfolk.

Leeds looked to have come through the first leg with no injury issues and were able to welcome Dan James back, with the winger recovering from an abdominal injury to get a few minutes under his belt. With such a short turnaround before Thursday’s second-leg, it is unclear whether he will be fit enough to start but increased minutes off the bench will be welcomed.