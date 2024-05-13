Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper has urged supporters in attendance at Elland Road on Thursday night to bring the noise, passion and energy to help the team over the line.

Leeds host Norwich City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with the tie finely poised at nil-nil after Sunday's opening fixture between the two sides.

Norwich have now failed to beat Leeds on three previous attempts this season, losing the first two during the regular season before last weekend's tight, cagey affair at Carrow Road.

Leeds players made their way over to the 2,000-strong away end following their stalemate on Sunday afternoon, to which the crowd responded in a similar fashion to the team's lap of honour the previous weekend, despite defeat by Southampton.

General applause and demonstration of appreciation made way for a more raucous response, which appears to have resonated with the dressing room. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier was seen to gee up the crowd as the volume gradually began to increase, while skipper Cooper has responded on social media to a clip of the exchange between players and fans.

"This x100 Thursday please. From the first to the last minute", the Scottish international wrote on 'X', quoting a video of the moment from a supporter's perspective within the away end.

Leeds are strong favourites to progress to the play-off final at Wembley with a home semi-final leg against the Canaries still to come.