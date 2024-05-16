Norwich City 'blueprint of what not to do' hammered as Leeds United smash their way to Wembley
Norwich City were left foundering in the Elland Road cauldron as Leeds United swept their way to a Wembley date against either West Brom or Southampton, thanks to a 4-0 victory over the Canaries.
Such was Leeds’ early dominance, the match was all but over after 20 minutes through Ilia Gruev's delightful free-kick which caught Angus Gunn napping and Joel Piroe’s header. Georginio Rutter made sure the second half would merely be a 45 minute cruise by adding a third before the break and the fourth which certainly didn’t flatter Leeds came via a tap-in from Crysencio Summerville.
Norwich had been expected to come and make things difficult for Leeds, as they had done in that excruciating first leg at Carrow Road but their race was run early on and they got little sympathy from one of their old boys.
“If you were to design a blueprint of what not to do this evening, Norwich did it pretty well,” said former striker Chris Sutton on Sky Sports. “They gifted Leeds a couple of goals, they struggled to get up the pitch. The game was over by half time.
“Worst case scenario they are playing for pride in the second half. Angus Gunn, I thought he made a couple of mistakes - he's an excellent goalkeeper but made a couple of mistakes - he kept them in it in the second half. Leeds should have won by far more. But I think there needs to be change at Norwich.”
