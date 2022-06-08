Chris Armas: Leeds United set to expand Red Bull reunion with latest coaching appointment

The American's arrival will prompt a revision of Marsch's coaching staff, according to the Athletic, as existing assistant Franz Schiemer and Cameron Toshack welcome a new addition to the team making preparations for the Whites' third season in the Premier League.

It will only be a short move over the Pennines for Armas who, until last month, was working as assistant coach to former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former LA Galaxy midfielder was a relative unknown in English football when he arrived at Old Trafford, with the whole of his career taking place Stateside until Rangnick invited him across the pond.

After hanging up his boots at Chicago Fire in 2008, Armas began his coaching career at the Major League Soccer side then spent two years at the helm of the women's soccer team at Aldephi University before joining the New York Red Bulls, where he took up the post of assistant to boss Marsch in 2015.

Together, the pair led the NYRB to the Supporters' Shield, awarded to the MLS side with the best regular season record, and Marsch was awarded the division's Coach of the Year award after their first season working in tandem generated the club's best ever form.

But Armas could not sustain the formidable legacy they created after Marsch departed for RB Leipzig in July 2018; promoted to manager, Armas led the Red Bulls to their worst league finish in a decade, ending the Eastern Conference season in sixth place. Amid a dearth of goals the following term, Armas was sacked since there was no question that the Red Bulls were going backwards.

Chris Armas spent five months at Manchester United this season. Pic: Dan Mullan.

Everything was lined up for Armas to thrive in his next job at Toronto FC, who boasted one of the country's highest budgets and were bouncing after a second-placed finish in 2020. But the Reds struggled under Armas, so his work with the Canadian side was limited to a six-month tenure and further damaged his MLS reputation.

The latter half of the Red Devils' season over in Lancashire has also been a career moment to forget for Armas - but as the 49-year-old follows Brenden Aaronson to join the Red Bull reunion with Marsch in West Yorkshire, perhaps the revival of a tried-and-tested partnership can bear fruit at the dawn of a new era for Leeds United.

Former Toronto FC boss Chris Armas. Pic: Hector Vivas.