The West London side have been licking their wounds in the aftermath of Sunday's League Cup Final defeat to Liverpool with Pochettino admitting his team are 'tired' due to the quick turnaround between matches, but hopes to progress to the final of a second domestic cup competition this season by beating Leeds.

"They are all tired," the Argentine told reporters on Tuesday. "Always when you lose a final, it's not easy to recover. But I am so happy because they are really focused, they move forward.

"We need to move on and compete tomorrow. I'm happy because they react well and they are in a very positive moment."

Leeds manager Daniel Farke suggested the Blues' best chance of European qualification this season is likely to come through the domestic cup route, therefore expects a difficult fixture, a feeling shared by his opposite number.

"We want to go to the end [of the FA Cup] and we have a very good opponent in front [of us] in Leeds. It is going to be tough but we need to feel confidence and energy," Pochettino said.

"I think it is going to be tough for all of the circumstances. We need to be strong, have energy.

"Of course, we are aware [of the rivalry]. Leeds tomorrow is going to be tough. I think of course, I understand the disappointment from our fans but we need their help as always. Leeds is going to be pushing with four or five thousand fans," he added. Leeds have asked supporters to refrain from engaging in derogatory chants of a homophobic nature, which historically have been directed at Chelsea supporters and players.