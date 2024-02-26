Leeds United issue fan warning over hate crime chant ahead of Chelsea FA Cup visit

Leeds United fans will go to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night

The Whites released a statement on Monday evening that also reminded those among the sold-out 5,366 away allocation for Stamford Bridge that the FA intend to pursue formal disciplinary action relating to the 'rent boy' chant against any club whose supporters sing it. Leeds were fined £150,000 for an incident of discrimination in March 2023 during a Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road and provided with an FA Action plan.

A club spokesperson said: "Ahead of Wednesday’s Emirates FA Cup tie with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Leeds United would like

to remind supporters we have a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of any homophobic or discriminatory language, chanting, abuse or gestures and condemn this behaviour.

"We will be backed by a sold-out allocation of 5,366 and as always we appreciate your amazing support. However, ahead of the tie, it is important that all supporters understand that the ‘rent boy’ chant is a homophobic slur and hate crime. It was made a prosecutable offence by the Crown Prosecution Service in January 2022, the main public agency for prosecuting crimes in England and Wales.

"Following the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service making it a prosecutable offence for anyone to sing or use the words, the FA communicated to all its clubs its intention to pursue formal disciplinary action relating to the chant in January 2023.

"Leeds United will work closely with Chelsea to monitor crowd behaviour at Stamford Bridge. Anyone identified in taking part in discrimination will face a lengthy stadium ban, please think about your actions and the consequences both individually and for the club."

