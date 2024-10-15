Leeds United's Junior Firpo on course to make international football history with Dominican Republic
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firpo and his Dominican Republic teammates are on the cusp of history after resounding victories, each by a 5-0 scoreline, over Antigua and Barbuda this month. The island nation were beaten by an aggregate of 10-0 over two matches during the October international break, which moves Firpo and co onto 12 points with four wins from four in their Nations League group.
Concacaf Nations League B group winners automatically qualify for the 2025 Gold Cup, which will be hosted across several venues in the United States and Canada next summer.
Los Quisqueyanos will book their place at their first ever major tournament if they avoid defeat against Dominica and Bermuda on home turf next month. The country has never made an appearance at the Gold Cup - North America's equivalent of the European Championships - or the FIFA World Cup in its 65-year history as a FIFA member.
Firpo made headlines over the weekend as his brace helped the DR to a 5-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda, which included a Panenka-style penalty in stoppage time at the end of the second half.
Starting in a more advanced, supporting forward role on Tuesday yet again, Firpo scored his country's fourth goal, also against Antigua and Barbuda with a cultured, left-footed effort from inside the penalty area.
The Leeds defender has now scored four goals in his last three appearances for club and country, after netting United's second against Sunderland during their last Championship run-out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.