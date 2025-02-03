Late, late deals were completed at key Leeds rivals.

Leeds United’s key Championship promotion rivals left it late to seal deadline day night swoops and strengthen their squads.

Second-placed Sheffield United announced two signings within the final hour of the transfer window in the shape of centre-back Rob Holding on loan from Crystal Palace and young Nigerian winger Christian Nwachukwu from Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv.

But the Blades still weren’t done, the Bramall Lane outfit then announcing the capture of 22-year-old Peruvian attacker Jefferson Cáceres from Peruvian Primera División side FBC Melgar.

Having already signed winger Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting CP, third-placed Burnley also completed a double attacking swoop by announcing one more final recruit in the final throes of deadline day through the arrival of 20-year-old Dutch youth international forward Jaydon Banel from Ajax for an undisclosed fee.

Fourth-placed Sunderland were expected to sign forward Jayden Danns on loan from Liverpool but the 11pm deadline passed without news of his transfer as the night headed to deal sheet stage.