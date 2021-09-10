Chance to see Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh in action for England

Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Getty

Chesterfield Football Club will play host to England Under-20s next month as Andy Edwards’ Young Lions take on Italy at the Technique Stadium.

The match will be played under the lights at 7pm on Thursday October 7, and could feature as many as four Leeds United academy players.

If called up, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh and summer recruit Lewis Bate could pull on the England shirt just an hour’s drive from Elland Road.

The announcement of the match follows the Under-20s rout against Romania earlier this week.

The Young Lions fired in six goals in the friendly at St George’s Park, with the Whites’ Joe Gelhardt contributing a second-half brace.Gelhardt’s Leeds teammates Lewis Bate, Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood were all named in Andy Edwards’ starting XI, and the Liverpudlian striker joined them after just thirteen minutes as he was swapped in for Aston Villa’s Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

In the closing minutes of the game, Gelhardt even took on the captain’s armband as he wrapped up an impressive England Under-20s debut.

Sam Greenwood. Pic: Getty

Gelhardt and the rest of the Whites youth quartet will hope for a chance to shine again at Chesterfield next month.

Tickets for the international fixture will go on sale on Friday September 10. Admission costs £5 for adults, and £2.50 for concessions and Under-16s. You can book either through the FA or through Chesterfield Football Club.

Lewis bate. Pic: Getty