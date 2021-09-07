Leeds United striker scores twice off the bench for England Under 20s as four Whites feature
Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt scored twice for an England Under 20s side featuring a quartet of Whites, in a 6-1 win over Romania.
The former Wigan Athletic man came off the bench to bag a brace at St George's Park on Monday afternoon, but his trio of Leeds team-mates were selected to start by new head coach Andy Edwards. Cody Drameh, summer signing Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood were all in the starting XI after a week of work at the national football centre.
VFB Stuttgart youngster Clinton Mola put the home side ahead after a quarter of an hour, before James McAtee of Manchester City made it 2-0.
Gelhardt's first came 10 minutes after the break and although Romania hit back through Darius Ghindovean, Brighton man Jensen Weir restored England's three-goal lead.
Edwards' Under 20s return to St George's Park early next month to face Italy then travel to the Czech Republic on Monday, October 11.
Leeds United Under 23s captain Charlie Cresswell is in action this evening for England Under 21s against Kosovo at MK Stadium.
England: Trafford (Manchester City), Drameh (Leeds United), Buchanan (Derby County), Bate (Leeds United), Wood (Middlesbrough), Mola (VFB Stuttgart), Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa), Azeez (Arsenal), Greenwood (Leeds United), McAtee (Manchester City), Mighten (Nottingham Forest). Subs: Gelhardt (Leeds United), Clarkson (Liverpool), Cirkin (Sunderland), Rogers (Manchester City), Hill (Fleetwood Town), Weir (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa), Branthwaite (Everton), Sibley (Derby County), Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace).