RISING STAR - Joe Gelhardt, centre, of Leeds United scored twice for England Under 20s in their win over Romania at St George's Park. Pic: Getty

The former Wigan Athletic man came off the bench to bag a brace at St George's Park on Monday afternoon, but his trio of Leeds team-mates were selected to start by new head coach Andy Edwards. Cody Drameh, summer signing Lewis Bate and Sam Greenwood were all in the starting XI after a week of work at the national football centre.

VFB Stuttgart youngster Clinton Mola put the home side ahead after a quarter of an hour, before James McAtee of Manchester City made it 2-0.

Gelhardt's first came 10 minutes after the break and although Romania hit back through Darius Ghindovean, Brighton man Jensen Weir restored England's three-goal lead.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwards' Under 20s return to St George's Park early next month to face Italy then travel to the Czech Republic on Monday, October 11.

Leeds United Under 23s captain Charlie Cresswell is in action this evening for England Under 21s against Kosovo at MK Stadium.