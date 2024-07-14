Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of the latest news from around the Championship

The summer transfer window is heating up and squads are starting to take shape ahead of the new Championship season. Leeds United have secured three signings as Daniel Farke continues to make his mark on his squad, but they've been quiet compared to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United, who have already been very busy.

There's still a month and a half to go before the shutters come down on the summer transfer window and things are only set to intensify as the summer progresses. With that in mind, here's a small round-up of what's happening elsewhere in the Championship.

Luton take on trialist

Luton Town have given Erik Pieters the opportunity to show what he can do on trial this summer. The former Netherlands international is a free agent after being released by West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season and at 35 years of age he finds himself looking for a new club.

That club could well be Luton, with Rob Edwards taking him on a trial basis and he featured in a behind closed doors friendly earlier this week.

“He’s training with us, we’ll try and make a decision that’s best for everybody as quickly as possible on Erik," Edwards said. "He’s a good guy, got good experience and he’s come in now. It’s obviously an option for us as he has tons of experience.

"He’s been in for around just over a week, played the game the other day and will get some minutes Saturday, so we’ll try and make a decision on that fairly quickly.”

Blades eye ex-Leeds target

Sheffield United are interested in signing Norwich City man Kenny McLean this summer, according to Alan Nixon. Despite going through a takeover process, the Blades have already secured two signings this summer and it seems Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore could follow.

However, they're also interested in McLean, who Leeds were said to be keen on last summer. They're not the only side interested in the midfielder, with Rangers also rumoured to be keeping tabs, but it seems Norwich won't be letting the Scot go on the cheap with McLean still having two years left to run on his current deal at Carrow Road.

The report adds the Blades are looking at Matt Grimes of Swansea City, too, as they push to add reinforcements.

Cardiff sign ex-Arsenal man

Cardiff City have secured the signing of former Arsenal and Aston Villa man Calum Chambers on a free transfer. The defender has penned a three-year deal with the club after seeing his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

“I’m absolutely delighted, and I can’t wait to get started," Chambers said. “I think after speaking to the club, it felt like they were very ambitious in where they were heading. It seemed like a really good project to be a part of, and I didn’t really want to miss out.

"I’m at a stage in my career where I want to be ambitious and create memories for myself as well. It was a good time for us both to meet at this point."