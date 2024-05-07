Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke and his young squad are potentially three games from a return to the top flight after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion. The Whites’ 90-point tally would have been enough for the Championship title in several seasons past but the 98 and 96-point hauls by Leicester City and Ipswich Town, respectively, rendered Leeds’ efforts short of what was required in 2023/24.

Numerous third place teams have still ultimately secured Premier League football via the play-off route but this particular fact is of little comfort to Leeds fans, whose well-documented play-off record is played five, lost five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps most concerning and more relevant than play-off campaigns in years gone by is the team’s current form. Leeds have won one of their last six matches, appearing to decelerate at the most important stage of the season. The backslide from a 15-game unbeaten spell earlier this year in which the team won 13 times, has been especially surprising given how impressively and consistently Farke’s side played at the beginning of 2024. The challenge now is to rediscover something resembling that sort of form.

Data compiled by Chris Taylor, owner of popular stats website LUFCDATA, has found that in only one of the last 28 Championship seasons, has a team won just one of their last six prior to the commencement of the play-offs and still been promoted.

Further evidence suggesting end-of-season form is particularly important to play-off success is the fact three of the last four teams (Luton Town, Brentford and Fulham) to go up via the play-offs had been on seven-match unbeaten runs before embarking on successful play-off campaigns. Leeds, currently, can not boast such momentum, or anything close for that matter.

United’s unbeaten run earlier this season, in addition to their 27 league wins, including the double over semi-final opponents Norwich City, does indicate the team are very much capable of putting together a successful promotion bid via the ‘second bullet’, as Farke has coined it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad