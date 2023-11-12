Leeds United continued their push for promotion back to the Premier League on Saturday when they battled their way to a 2-1 home win against Plymouth Argyle.

The Whites made it six wins in their last seven Championship fixtures as a crowd of over 36,700 watched first-half goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe put Daniel Farke's side on their way to another maximum.

The result ensured the Whites lead the chasing pack behind leaders Leicester City and second placed Ipswich Town and handed a further boost to their hopes of claiming an immediate return to the top tier.

The game also marked another fixture where Leeds have not been awarded a penalty - and they have only been awarded one all season. But how does that record compare to their rivals around the Championship and which sides are yet to be awarded any spot-kicks?

