Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s live: Updates and analysis from York
Leeds United's under-21s are in action today
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United's under-21s take on Chelsea's under-21s in a Premier League Cup clash today in a 1pm kick-off.
Michael Skubala’s young Whites will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's surprise 7-1 league loss at home to Crystal Palace which brought an abrupt end to a good recent run.
Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup, in which the Whites sit second in Group D after two wins from two games. Chelsea are just ahead of Leeds on goal difference.
The Whites and Blues will face off in a 1pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York and we will bring you live updates and analysis from York here.
Key Events
- Premier League Cup tie
- 1pm kick-off at LNER Community Stadium in York
Half time
0-2.
Lovely turn
47: From Wright to leave Ferguson trailing in his wake down the right but Mullen clears for a corner which is headed over
Two mins
45: Of added time
BIG CHANCE LEEDS
45: Joseph picks up a loose ball and races in on goal against his defender. slips in McGurk down his left but McGurk shot is saved.
HIUGE CHANCE CHELSEA, OFF THE LINE
42: From Debayo, Castledine's lovely pass sends Stutter clear, Debayo races back and slides in to block his shot on the line after the Chelsea striker rounds Christy, Rak-Sakyi then slices a shot wide as Chelsea come again
Washington booked
38: After racing away one on one, flagged offside, with a late flag, either booked for kicking the ball away or dissent
Chance Leeds again
36: Good save by Blues keeper Beach to tip a decent attempt from range from Allen wide
Chance Leeds
36: Joseph works an opening on the edge of the box, reverse shot trickles wide with keeper Beach scrambling
Deivid Washington
The young Brazilian who is on a hat-trick here has already played in the Premier League and scored two goals for Santos in the Brazilian League before joining Chelsea on a seven year deal at 18 years old. Gives some context to what Leeds are up against here. More or less a front four for Chelsea with him and Stutter through the middle.
Chance Leeds
31: Carole cross takes a deflection and squirms just wide, close