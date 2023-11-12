Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United under-21s v Chelsea under-21s live: Updates and analysis from York

Leeds United's under-21s are in action today

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 12th Nov 2023, 10:03 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2023, 13:47 GMT
Leeds United's under-21s take on Chelsea's under-21s in a Premier League Cup clash today in a 1pm kick-off.

Michael Skubala’s young Whites will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's surprise 7-1 league loss at home to Crystal Palace which brought an abrupt end to a good recent run.

Attention now turns to the Premier League Cup, in which the Whites sit second in Group D after two wins from two games. Chelsea are just ahead of Leeds on goal difference.

The Whites and Blues will face off in a 1pm kick-off at the LNER Community Stadium in York and we will bring you live updates and analysis from York here.

Leeds under-21s v Chelsea under-21s live

13:49 GMT

Half time

0-2.

13:49 GMT

Lovely turn

47: From Wright to leave Ferguson trailing in his wake down the right but Mullen clears for a corner which is headed over

13:47 GMT

Two mins

45: Of added time

13:47 GMT

BIG CHANCE LEEDS

45: Joseph picks up a loose ball and races in on goal against his defender. slips in McGurk down his left but McGurk shot is saved.

13:45 GMTUpdated 13:45 GMT

HIUGE CHANCE CHELSEA, OFF THE LINE

42: From Debayo, Castledine's lovely pass sends Stutter clear, Debayo races back and slides in to block his shot on the line after the Chelsea striker rounds Christy, Rak-Sakyi then slices a shot wide as Chelsea come again

13:40 GMT

Washington booked

38: After racing away one on one, flagged offside, with a late flag, either booked for kicking the ball away or dissent

13:38 GMT

Chance Leeds again

36: Good save by Blues keeper Beach to tip a decent attempt from range from Allen wide

13:37 GMT

Chance Leeds

36: Joseph works an opening on the edge of the box, reverse shot trickles wide with keeper Beach scrambling

13:35 GMTUpdated 13:37 GMT

Deivid Washington

The young Brazilian who is on a hat-trick here has already played in the Premier League and scored two goals for Santos in the Brazilian League before joining Chelsea on a seven year deal at 18 years old. Gives some context to what Leeds are up against here. More or less a front four for Chelsea with him and Stutter through the middle.

13:32 GMT

Chance Leeds

31: Carole cross takes a deflection and squirms just wide, close

