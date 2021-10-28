Missed anything over the last 24 hours? Our Thursday morning round-up brings you all the latest Whites news below.

Reading midfielder John Swift reportedly on Leeds United's radar

Reading midfielder John Swift has reportedly alerted several Premier League sides, including Leeds United and Newcastle United, with his stellar early season form. (Sheffield Star).

FLYING: Reading midfielder John Swift has bagged eight goals and six assists from his 14 Championship games so far this season and is reportedly on Leeds United's radar. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

West Ham are keen to sign Club Brugge attacker Noa Lang. Leeds and Arsenal have also been linked. (Voetbal Nieuws).

Kalvin Phillips sends message to fans ahead of Norwich trip

Kalvin Phillips has sent a message to Leeds United's fans after the Whites were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Arsenal on the midfielder's return from injury

Carrow Road clash is no gimmie

With their two points and two goals scored, Norwich City look as tricky as a two-inch putt on a totally flat green, but this is the Premier League where there are no gimmies and Leeds United have the yips.

Marcelo Bielsa hails Cody Drameh progress

Cody Drameh is in the best form of his 14-month Leeds United career according to head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Tony Dorigo sounds note of Joe Gelhardt caution

Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo believes Joe Gelhardt will go a ‘hell of a long way’ but cautions against expecting consistency from the teenager just yet.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

