Phillips had not featured since the 1-0 win at home to Watford before the October international break due to a calf strain and then a hip issue.

The England international returned to the bench as an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Premier League visitors Wolves at Elland Road and returned to the starting line up in Tuesday's cup clash at Arsenal.

The Yorkshire Pirlo came through the full match in which the Gunners recorded a 2-0 victory and Phillips has now quickly set his sights on Sunday's return to Premier League action at bottom of the table Norwich City.

BACK IN ACTION: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips during Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal at the Emirates. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"Thank you to all the fans who came down to see us last night," said Phillips on his Instagram story.

"Disappointed to be out but glad to be back out there.

"Focus on this Sunday's match now."

