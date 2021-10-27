Kalvin Phillips sends message to Leeds United's fans and sets sights on Norwich City after return from injury
Kalvin Phillips has sent a message to Leeds United's fans after the Whites were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Arsenal on the midfielder's return from injury.
Phillips had not featured since the 1-0 win at home to Watford before the October international break due to a calf strain and then a hip issue.
The England international returned to the bench as an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Premier League visitors Wolves at Elland Road and returned to the starting line up in Tuesday's cup clash at Arsenal.
The Yorkshire Pirlo came through the full match in which the Gunners recorded a 2-0 victory and Phillips has now quickly set his sights on Sunday's return to Premier League action at bottom of the table Norwich City.
"Thank you to all the fans who came down to see us last night," said Phillips on his Instagram story.
"Disappointed to be out but glad to be back out there.
"Focus on this Sunday's match now."
