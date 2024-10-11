4 . Danny Rohl - Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds dispatched of Wednesday with a dominant 2-0 win at Hillsborough, with head coach Rohl quick to point out the difference in quality between the two sides. He said: "You saw a good Leeds side with a lot of quality. It should not be an excuse, but I think in some moments you saw the difference. You can always concede a goal against them and for the first one, they played well, but even in this goal, you can defend differently in some moments and we have to defend differently. All in all, they controlled the game and it was hard. But when you play against a strong opposition, it's about showing resilience and sometimes, (when) you suffer, you have to stay together as a team. This is normal and what we have to take from this game.” Photo: Lewis Storey