Leeds United have enjoyed a decent start to the 2024/25 campaign and look well-placed to fight for promotion once again, having fallen at the final hurdle last season. Daniel Farke’s side have faced more than their fair share of top-end opposition so far but sit within touching distance of the top two going into the October international break.
But what do opposition bosses think of Farke? And how do those likely to battle Leeds for automatic promotion rate their rivals’ chances? Well, the YEP has rounded up the key comments from each opposing manager so far this season - take a look below to see what they reckon...
1. John Mousinho - Portsmouth
Speaking after the opening-weekend 3-3 draw at Elland Road, Mousinho said: “I think on balance it was a really good point as Leeds probably deserved to win it. I think they are an outstanding side with some outstanding individuals. There are some multi-million pound players there that may go over the next three weeks. If I'm a Premier League manager, I am definitely snapping up a few of them after today." | Getty Images
2. Michael Carrick - Middlesbrough
Boro boss Carrick was full of praise for Leeds before his side ran out comfortable 3-0 winners in the Carabao Cup first round in August. He said: "Great group of players, individually and collectively. They proved that by how far they went, how close they came to the Premier League." | Getty Images
3. Carlos Corberan - West Brom
Leeds hunkered down to secure a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns in August, with former Whites assistant coach Corberan praising the strength of Farke's squad. He said: "When you are watching previous game of Leeds, for me, they didn't win the previous games, not for the lack of chances. They didn't win for the lack of accuracy in their big chances. It's important that the team has reduced the number of chances of Leeds, and we have made them feel a different team, because they have, in my opinion, some of the best players on the division.” | Getty Images
4. Danny Rohl - Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds dispatched of Wednesday with a dominant 2-0 win at Hillsborough, with head coach Rohl quick to point out the difference in quality between the two sides. He said: "You saw a good Leeds side with a lot of quality. It should not be an excuse, but I think in some moments you saw the difference. You can always concede a goal against them and for the first one, they played well, but even in this goal, you can defend differently in some moments and we have to defend differently. All in all, they controlled the game and it was hard. But when you play against a strong opposition, it's about showing resilience and sometimes, (when) you suffer, you have to stay together as a team. This is normal and what we have to take from this game.” Photo: Lewis Storey
5. Tim Walter - Hull City
And Leeds were equally comfortable in beating Hull City 2-0 at Elland Road the following weekend, with their manager Tim Walter praising his hosts. He said: “At the end, you are losing over here two nil and you are frustrated. Leeds are a good team. They are much further along than we are in their philosophy because the coach has been there longer, but in the end, it’s not necessary to lose over here and that’s the reason why I’m really frustrated.” Photo: Danny Lawson
6. Scott Parker - Burnley
Burnley inflicted a first defeat of the season on Leeds last month, and their head coach Scott Parker waxed lyrical over the work Daniel Farke had done in his pre-match press conference. He said: “A big test for us, no doubt. We are playing a very good side who have been together for some time now. They’ve made slight changes along the way but have a settled team and going to Elland Road brings a big challenge for us. What a challenge for us, we’re looking forward to it. Nothing but full admiration for the job Daniel has done. They missed out by a thread last year in a play-off final which is a 50-50 game. It's a settled team now and you can see that in the way they play.” Photo: George Wood