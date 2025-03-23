The Championship's 25 most valuable players including seven Leeds United stars plus Sunderland & Sheffield United men

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 23rd Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

Leeds United have plenty of top-level talent in their squad.

Leeds United will need every bit of quality in their squad to achieve the ultimate goal this season, with the promotion race looking very tight ahead of the final eight-game run-in. Daniel Farke’s side are top of the Championship but only by virtue of a better goal difference compared to Sheffield United, with Burnley two points behind in third.

None of the three automatic promotion contenders look like slowing down any time soon and so Leeds will likely have to fight to the wire once again, with the likelihood third place could top 90 points again and miss out. Luckily for Farke, he has some of the Championship’s top talent to call on across every position.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

Leeds have one of the league’s most well-rounded squads and, according to Transfermarkt, they have the most individual players in a list of the 25 most expensive second-tier stars. Take a look below to see who has made the cut.

€11m (£9.26m)

1. Morgan Whittaker - Middlesbrough

€11m (£9.26m) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
€11m (£9.26m)

2. Samuel Iling-Junior - Middlesbrough

€11m (£9.26m) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
€12m (£10.1m)

3. Luca Koleosho - Burnley

€12m (£10.1m) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
€12m (£10.1m)

4. Aaron Ramsey - Burnley

€12m (£10.1m) Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
€12m (£10.1m)

5. Anthony Patterson - Sunderland

€12m (£10.1m) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
€12m (£10.1m)

6. Chris Rigg - Sunderland

€12m (£10.1m) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSheffield UnitedSunderlandBurnley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice