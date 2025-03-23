Leeds United will need every bit of quality in their squad to achieve the ultimate goal this season, with the promotion race looking very tight ahead of the final eight-game run-in. Daniel Farke’s side are top of the Championship but only by virtue of a better goal difference compared to Sheffield United, with Burnley two points behind in third.

None of the three automatic promotion contenders look like slowing down any time soon and so Leeds will likely have to fight to the wire once again, with the likelihood third place could top 90 points again and miss out. Luckily for Farke, he has some of the Championship’s top talent to call on across every position.