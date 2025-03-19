Opta Supercomputer forecasts nail-biting 8-game Leeds United, Sheffield United, Burnley & Sunderland promotion race with predicted Championship table and points

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 18:54 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 18:54 BST

Leeds United are well-placed to book their place in next season’s Premier League.

Leeds United’s fate will be secure in less than seven weeks, with Daniel Farke’s side either celebrating a return to the Premier League or contemplating a third straight season of second-tier football. They and their rivals have just eight games to decide a Championship promotion race which looks set to go right to the wire once again.

As with this time a year ago, Leeds are top during the March international break but those throughout West Yorkshire will be desperate for a less disastrous run-in, helped by the fact Farke’s side have a more favourable fixture run compared to main rivals Sheffield United and Burnley. But the Championship is never that simple.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road, with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

And ahead of that eight-game battle, statistical gurus Opta have run each fixture through their Supercomputer in an attempt to predict how the Championship promotion race will pan out. Take a look below to see where they expect Leeds to finish.

Predicted points: 40

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 44

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points: 44 Photo: Bradley Collyer

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 47

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Predicted points: 47 Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Predicted points: 48 Photo: Nick Potts

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 48

5. 20th: Stoke City

Predicted points: 48 Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 50

6. 19th: Oxford United

Predicted points: 50 Photo: James Fearn

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedBurnleySunderlandChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice