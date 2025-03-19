Leeds United’s fate will be secure in less than seven weeks, with Daniel Farke’s side either celebrating a return to the Premier League or contemplating a third straight season of second-tier football. They and their rivals have just eight games to decide a Championship promotion race which looks set to go right to the wire once again.

As with this time a year ago, Leeds are top during the March international break but those throughout West Yorkshire will be desperate for a less disastrous run-in, helped by the fact Farke’s side have a more favourable fixture run compared to main rivals Sheffield United and Burnley. But the Championship is never that simple.