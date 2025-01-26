'Carnage' - Joe Rodon delivers exciting Leeds United verdict before Burnley test with team's squad assessment

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 26th Jan 2025, 07:00 BST
Whites star Joe Rodon has assessed Leeds United’s current position.

Joe Rodon has delivered an exciting Leeds United verdict in a team squad assessment amid “carnage” demands.

Leeds are heading for Monday night’s showdown at key Championship promotion rivals Burnley sat top of the division having amassed 59 points from their 28 games played so far this season.

Rodon, though, has served up the exciting prospect of suggesting that his team can get even better, blessed by squad strength in depth amid the continued demands of English football’s second tier.

Speaking to LUTV, Rodon was asked whether he thought the team could get even better and said: “Yeah, I think the good thing is, of course everyone wants to play and I think we have a very hungry group here.

“The players who don't play and then come in, they make an impact and that's the most important thing because when we talk about the schedule, we are going to need everyone, we saw that last year.

"It's a very long season, it's a demanding, physical league so I think it's a credit to the boys who aren't getting as many minutes as others that when they come in they are making an impact.

"We are going to need everyone and I feel like everyone is chipping in this year and that's the most important thing."

Assessing the demands of the Championship - and how hard it was to be so consistent with the performances - Rodon declared: “Everyone knows that the schedule is carnage.

“I think even a game like Wednesday night's, Norwich are very good and we weren't quite dominant and at our best but the most important thing is just putting in mature performances, knowing how to win games and when you are not physically at your best it's how you manage these games.

"Wednesday night especially, it was a very professional mature performance from the team and the most important thing is three points."

