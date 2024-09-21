Erol Bulut faces an uncertain future at the Cardiff City Stadium. | Getty Images

Under-pressure Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut is still chasing his Championship victory of the season.

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds United travel to Cardiff City this weekend, in what already promises to be a crucial game in the promotion race as the Whites look to make up ground on their rivals after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Scott Parker’s Burnley last time out.

Leeds have a record of eight points from their opening five Championship matches and are still yet to hit full flow after a turbulent summer transfer window which saw the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara all depart, along with experienced figures in the dressing room such as Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas.

Manager Daniel Farke is under-pressure to get the club back into the promised land of the Premier League at the second time of asking this season, and will need to quickly get the players firing on all cylinders in the coming weeks if he is to have a chance of achieving automatic promotion.

However, for opposing manager Erol Bulut, even more could be riding on this afternoon’s game as his future with Cardiff City comes under intense scrutiny after a run of just one point from the team’s opening five games.

As it stands, the Bluebirds are rock bottom of the table after a run of four defeats and one draw this term.

Cardiff opened the campaign with a lacklustre 2-0 defeat at home to Sunderland and were humbled 5-0 by Burnley in their first away game of the campaign. A 1-1 draw away to fierce-rivals Swansea marked the club’s only goal in the league in August, in a month which ended with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Struggles have continued in September and a 1-0 loss to Championship new boys Derby County has reportedly left owner Vincent Tan ‘ready to wield the axe amid fears Bulut has lost the dressing room at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Football Insider reporter Peter O’Rourke understands that the 49-year-old will be sacked today if Cardiff fails to secure a result against Leeds United.

Bulut has failed to beat Leeds in his two previous meetings since arriving in Wales.

His side were beaten at home 3-0 to the West Yorkshire outfit in the last meeting back in January, but did earn a 2-2 draw in his first ever match as Cardiff boss back in August 2023.