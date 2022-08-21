Can you spot yourself as Leeds United fans celebrate big win against Chelsea?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How are you feeling after that one Leeds United supporters?

An impressive start to the Premier League season got even better as Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison all scored in a memorable 3-0 win against Chelsea.

Elland Road was rocking from the first minute as Jesse Marsch’s side put in a hardworking and commitment display that had all four corners of the famous old ground rocking.

The three points temporarily took Leeds up to third place in the Premier League club, a position they have not occupied since the heady days under David O’Leary when the Whites competed at the top end of the table and took on European football’s elite in the Champions League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is still plenty of work to do to get back to those days on a regular basis - but Sunday’s win over Chelsea was a reminder of what life at the top end of the Premier League is like.

The Evening Post takes a look back at a remarkable afternoon and assesses the part supporters played in the celebrations before, during and after a pulsating 90 minutes.

Leeds United supporters arrive at Elland Road ahead of the win against Chelsea (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United supporters arrive at Elland Road ahead of the win against Chelsea (photo by Getty Images)

Supporters ahead of Leeds United’s win against Chelsea (Getty Images)

Leeds United supporters in front of the mural outside Elland Road ahead of Sunday’s win over Chelsea (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United’s US midfielder Brenden Aaronson celebrates in front of supporters after putting the Whites ahead against Chelsea (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

More celebrations for Leeds supporters after Aaronson’s opener against Chelsea (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United star Aaronson continues the celebrations after scoring his team first goal against Chelsea (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United players and supporters celebrate after Rodrigo scores the second goal against Chelsea (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Rodrigo celebrates after scoring Leeds United’s second goal against Leeds United (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)