Can you spot yourself as Leeds United fans celebrate big win against Chelsea?
What an afternoon it was for Whites supporters as their side claimed an impressive win over Thomas Tuchel’s men.
How are you feeling after that one Leeds United supporters?
An impressive start to the Premier League season got even better as Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison all scored in a memorable 3-0 win against Chelsea.
Elland Road was rocking from the first minute as Jesse Marsch’s side put in a hardworking and commitment display that had all four corners of the famous old ground rocking.
The three points temporarily took Leeds up to third place in the Premier League club, a position they have not occupied since the heady days under David O’Leary when the Whites competed at the top end of the table and took on European football’s elite in the Champions League.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United 3 Chelsea 0: Graham Smyth's player ratings and match pictures as Whites blitz Blues
-
2
'Totally cheap and unnecessary' - Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel not crediting Leeds United for Elland Road win
-
3
Leeds United fans deliver 'split' verdict on Whites win against Chelsea
-
4
Leeds United 'reject new bid' in excess of £20m for in-form attacker despite improved offer
-
5
'Americans can play too' - Leeds United star's defiant message after Chelsea win
There is still plenty of work to do to get back to those days on a regular basis - but Sunday’s win over Chelsea was a reminder of what life at the top end of the Premier League is like.
The Evening Post takes a look back at a remarkable afternoon and assesses the part supporters played in the celebrations before, during and after a pulsating 90 minutes.