The Whites have wanted a striker all summer but as the window nears its end they are yet to strengthen in that area.

And with Patrick Bamford picking up a minor groin injury at Southampton, a game Joe Gelhardt sat out, the fans' desire to see a new forward through the door is hitting fever pitch.

Leeds' overriding feeling when it comes to this transfer window remains satisfaction, however.

“One of the striking features of our first two fixtures has been the speed of adaptation of our new signings,” said Kinnear in his programme notes for today's game against Chelsea.

“It is notoriously challenging for many players to transition to the Premier League and it can often take over a season, so it is a credit to both the scouting team and the coaching staff this summer’s recruits have embraced both our football philosophy, and the rigours of the most competitive league in the world, so rapidly.

“The positive integration has not just taken place on the pitch and the sense of camaraderie and professionalism at Thorp Arch, which has been at the heart of our renaissance, has been strengthened and not diluted over the summer. Completing the majority of our business early in the window has been key to this success, with the full squad being able to benefit from the full pre-season and the bonding experience of two weeks in Australia.”

Leeds' priority target for the striker vacancy, Charles De Ketelaere, held out for his preferred move to AC Milan and time is running out now to get another in, although Jesse Marsch insisted this week there was no panic.

TRANSFER CHALLENGE - Leeds United are finding player availability 'more challenging' according to chief executive Angus Kinnear, as majority owner Andrea Radrizzani attempts to bolster Jesse Marsch's striking options. Pic: Getty

"We’re active, we have time and I think there’ll be movement," said the first team boss.

"Some dominoes will fall and we have to be ready.”

Kinnear insists the club remain alert to possibilities but says the conditions are not ideal.