Callum O'Hare transfer verdict as Leeds United linked with move for Coventry City man

Leeds United, Southampton, Celtic, Rangers and Burnley have been linked with a move for O’Hare

Paul Robinson believes the signing of Callum O'Hare would be a good one for Leeds United as they push to find a way back to the Premier League. The Whites are one of several teams to have been linked with the Coventry City man, who is set to be available on a free transfer this summer after reportedly turning down the offer of a new deal at the CBS Arena.

Southampton and Burnley are also said to be interested, while a report back in April suggested that both Celtic and Rangers could be keen on the 26-year-old, who started his career with Aston Villa before making the move to Coventry in 2020. The attacking midfielder missed the opening three months of the Sky Blues' Championship campaign last season as he recovered from the cruciate ligament injury he picked up in December 2022.

Nevertheless, O'Hare wasted no time showing his class on his return to action and in 36 appearances last season, he scored 10 goals and set up four more. He was also instrumental in the club's run to the FA Cup semi-final and found the back of the net at Wembley before Coventry were beaten on penalties by Manchester United.

Having watched O'Hare impress in the Championship for a number of years, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson is in no doubt that he would be a good signing for the club this summer, especially on a free transfer.

“They came very close to getting into the Premier League two seasons ago, narrowly missing out. He’s played regularly at that level, he’s experienced and started his young career at Aston Villa. He knows the Championship and he’s a good quality player. It would be a good addition if Leeds can secure him on a free transfer. We can sit and speculate on Leeds’ incomings for as long as we want, but the biggest thing is in the outgoings.

“It’s easy to identify positions that need addressing in an ideal world but we’re not in an ideal world. Players are going to leave. So, players like O’Hare are going to be linked but until they know which gaps need plugging, it’s difficult to speculate.”

O'Hare has made 142 appearances for Coventry City with 18 goals coming along the way. Should he make the move to Elland Road, though, he would seemingly be set to face competition from Brenden Aaronson, who is readying himself for a return to the Leeds fold under Daniel Farke.