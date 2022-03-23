The Leeds Warrior has previously been joined on the 'ring walk' by Gaetano Berardi, Pablo Hernandez, Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton and Lucas Radebe and this weekend will be accompanied by Whites defender Luke Ayling.

Warrington, who takes on Martinez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, announced the news on his Instagram account.

"More reasons to go mental - Bill's on the ring walk," he said.

"It's become tradition to have another sporting great from my city of Leeds, chuffed to have Luke Ayling this Saturday."

Ayling, known as Bill, responded on social media to say he was 'buzzing' for a big night in Leeds. Warrington has often been able to count on ringside support from the Whites squad and is likely to be roared on by members of his hometown team again this weekend.

Warrington took part in a public workout today at Leeds Kirkgate Market and will weigh in at the Queens Hotel's ballroom on Friday at 1pm.

It's just over 12 months since Warrington sustained the first loss of his career to Mauricio Lara. He now admits he took the Mexican lightly in the first meeting - a second bout in September ended in a technical draw due to a cut above Lara's eye - and won't be making the same mistake again.

THE VICTOR? Leeds Warrior Josh Warrington with Leeds United director of football Victor Orta ahead of this weekend's IBF featherweight title fight with Kiko Martinez. Pic: Getty

“I always thought I would never take anyone for granted but I certainly did the first night I boxed Mauricio Lara,” he said.

“I don’t think I will ever make that mistake again, from now until the time I call it a day on my career. If you are not going into the ring switched on, you are going to get hurt. That is one thing I have learnt in the last 12 months. As I have got older, I have learnt to listen to my body and the importance of recovery.

“I have always wanted to train until the wheels fall off but I have learnt the importance of resting and trying to switch off.”

Warrington hopes to offer his next ring walk to recently-sacked Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. The 31-year-old told The Mirror that it would be an honour to give the Argentine a 'proper send-off' after his incredible three-and-a-half-year tenure in charge at Elland Road.“It would have been an absolutely huge honour to have him there on Saturday," he said.

"But I’ve nowt for him to carry this time, he’d just be walking out alongside me. But if I was to win the belt it’d be a huge honour to have him there next time.