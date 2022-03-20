Josh Warrington makes Marcelo Bielsa promise if he wins IBF featherweight title against Kiko Martinez

The Leeds Warrior will look to win back the IBF featherweight title he vacated early last year when he takes on Martinez at the Leeds Arena next weekend.

Warrington, along with a number of fellow Leeds supporters, was "gutted" to see Bielsa leave Elland Road last month.

The 31-year-old hopes to win the IBF crown again on Saturday and if he does, he wants the Argentine to carry the belt into the ring for his first defence.

“It would have been an absolutely huge honour to have him there on Saturday," Warrington told The Mirror.

"But I’ve nowt for him to carry this time, he’d just be walking out alongside me. But if I was to win the belt it’d be a huge honour to have him there next time.

"Just to have him back and give him a proper send-off, whether it meant him getting in the ring before or after the fight, it would be brilliant, so let’s see what happens.”

Prior to Friday's dramatic win over Wolves, Warrington had backed Leeds to seal Premier League safety this season.

TITLE CONTEST: Josh Warrington, right, faces Kiko Martinez for the IBF featherweight title on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.