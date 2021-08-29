Burnley 1-1 Leeds United - recap: Turf Moor reaction and player ratings from Clarets draw

Leeds United travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon for a showdown at Turf Moor.

By Joe Urquhart
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 6:18 pm
Leeds United travel to Burnley on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Whites held Everton to a 2-2 draw last week in the top flight before defeating Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

United and the Clarets are both winless in their opening two games of the new league term and will be looking to get three points on the board this afternoon ahead of the upcoming international break.

Follow every kick live with the YEP this afternoon below on our blog:

Burnley v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG

Last updated: Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 18:00

  • Leeds travel to Burnley this afternoon
  • United take on the Clarets at Turf Moor in the Premier League
  • Bielsa’s side looking for their first league victory
  • RESULT - BURNLEY 1-1 LEEDS UNITED
Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 18:00

Our player ratings

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 12:29

Good afternoon

Welcome to Turf Moor for today’s clash... we’ll have live updates right here throughout the day.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 12:31

Some pre-match reading

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 12:33

Early team news as Leeds arrive

Leeds United’s squad have arrived at Turf Moor - two notable absences are Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo.

McCarron, Gelhardt and Cresswell among the younger members of the team this afternoon.

Diego Llorente is here. No Robin Koch either, as expected.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 12:35

Based on those on the pitch ahead of kick-off - our starting XI

Predicted Leeds United line-up (3-3-1-3): Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 12:47

Team news to come

Well, we’re awaiting for the official word on team news, which will come at 1pm - but if looks like Firpo and Klich aren’t with the travelling squad this afternoon.

We’ll have the team news right here as soon as it lands in 15 minutes or so.

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 12:57

Klich confirms positive Covid test - out this afternoon

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 13:00

LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 13:03

BURNLEY TEAM NEWS

Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 13:15

Duo missing for Leeds this afternoon

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Lllorente, Struijk, Cooper, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Forshaw, Summerville, McCarron, Costa, Roberts, Gelhardt, Shackleton.

Next Page
Page 0 of 10