Burnley 1-1 Leeds United - recap: Turf Moor reaction and player ratings from Clarets draw
Leeds United travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon for a showdown at Turf Moor.
The Whites held Everton to a 2-2 draw last week in the top flight before defeating Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
United and the Clarets are both winless in their opening two games of the new league term and will be looking to get three points on the board this afternoon ahead of the upcoming international break.
Burnley v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Sunday, 29 August, 2021, 18:00
- RESULT - BURNLEY 1-1 LEEDS UNITED
Good afternoon
Welcome to Turf Moor for today’s clash... we’ll have live updates right here throughout the day.
Some pre-match reading
Early team news as Leeds arrive
Leeds United’s squad have arrived at Turf Moor - two notable absences are Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo.
McCarron, Gelhardt and Cresswell among the younger members of the team this afternoon.
Diego Llorente is here. No Robin Koch either, as expected.
Based on those on the pitch ahead of kick-off - our starting XI
Predicted Leeds United line-up (3-3-1-3): Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford.
Team news to come
Well, we’re awaiting for the official word on team news, which will come at 1pm - but if looks like Firpo and Klich aren’t with the travelling squad this afternoon.
We’ll have the team news right here as soon as it lands in 15 minutes or so.
Klich confirms positive Covid test - out this afternoon
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS
BURNLEY TEAM NEWS
Duo missing for Leeds this afternoon
Leeds United XI: Meslier, Lllorente, Struijk, Cooper, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.
Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Forshaw, Summerville, McCarron, Costa, Roberts, Gelhardt, Shackleton.