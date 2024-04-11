Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United were let off the hook on Wednesday night as Ipswich Town failed to pick up three points against Watford at Portman Road. The Tractor Boys drew 0-0 with Tom Cleverley's side and while that was enough for the club to leapfrog Leeds and move back into the automatic promotion spots, the gap stands at just one point.

As such Leeds know they have the opportunity to pile the pressure on this Saturday when they take on Blackburn Rovers in the early kick-off. Depending on how Leicester City get on at Plymouth Argyle on Friday night, a win could be enough to take Leeds top of the table once more. As the build-up for that clash gets underway, we take a look at some of the big headlines out there.

Aaronson set for uncertain summer

Brenden Aaronson finally seems to have found his groove at Union Berlin but the German club won't be looking to keep him on this summer. That's according to German outlet Bild, with the report claiming the American is 'financially unviable' for Union given the fee Leeds are likely to ask for, even though his value has fallen significantly.

After playing a bit-part role for most of the season at Union, Aaronson has scored two in his last seven Bundesliga games and has done enough to start the club's last three. It seems highly unlikely at this point in time that Aaronson will have a role to play under Daniel Farke at Leeds next season and the club may well be hoping his recent form is enough to alert others of his availability.

The 23-year-old still has three years left to run on his Leeds United contract but it's probably fair to say Leeds would prefer to offload him permanently this summer instead of another loan move.

Agbonlahor's promotion verdict

Leeds United will have to settle for a play-off spot this season, Talksport pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes. The former Aston Villa man is tipping the Whites for promotion but he expects to see the current top two Leicester City and Ipswich Town claim the automatic spots in the Championship.

A place in the play-offs is the last thing Leeds and Daniel Farke will want at this point in time and the disappointment of missing out automatic promotion may be difficult to overcome, but should they finish third, Agbonlahor thinks they have what it takes to get over the line at Wembley.

“I just think that the way Ipswich are playing and their late winners, I think they’ve got that team spirit to get up and I think if Leeds don’t come up in the top two, they’ll win the playoffs," he told Talksport.