The Athletic report Leeds' appeal with CAS against FIFA’s order to pay Augustin £24.5 million for a breach of contract has been withdrawn, indicating a resolution to the long-running dispute could be nearing a conclusion. That said, it is unclear whether the club will commit to paying the full sum or concessions have been made out of court by either party.

Augustin represented Leeds on an initial loan deal during the 2019/20 season which was disrupted due to COVID. It was alleged by Augustin's former club RB Leipzig that Leeds reneged on an agreement to sign the player permanently in the event of promotion to the Premier League. When the Whites went up in July 2020, Augustin's loan deal - which amounted to a meagre three appearances and 48 minutes as his spell was wracked by injury and fitness issues - had already come to an end, with Leeds arguing the clause had elapsed.

Leipzig's complaint to FIFA was ultimately successful and Leeds were ordered to pay a compensation sum, eventually amounting to £15 million in December 2022. Augustin, meanwhile, submitted his own compensation claim with FIFA who found partially in favour of the 26-year-old, now plying his trade in Switzerland with FC Basel. Leeds consequently appealed to CAS, but this has now been withdrawn without a definitive ruling.