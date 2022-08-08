Leeds United fans provide verdict on opening weekend win against Wolves and unanimous view

However, Saturday’s 2-1 triumph at home to Wolves was not all plain sailing and our panel of fans have highlighted areas for improvement although they were all in agreement when it came to their choice for man of the match.

Here is what they have had to say on the opening day success.

ANDREW DALTON

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UNANIMOUS CHOICE: All five of the YEP's Leeds United jurors gave their man of the match award to match-winner Brenden Aaronson, above, even if his strike against Wolves was credited as a Rayan Ait-Nouri own goal. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Well I didn’t get the scorers right, but I got the score spot on and that's all that matters as Leeds United made a winning start against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road.

After the pre-match optimism, the ground went quiet as the visitors, like they did last season, took the lead from Daniel Podence after just six minutes.

Leeds battled away and got a deserved equaliser through Rodrigo.

The new boys all performed well with Rasmus Kristensen making a vital last-ditch challenge and Brenden Aaronson was superb.

It was the American who looked like he had won the game but the goal went down as an own goal as Ait-Nouri found his own net after a cross from Patrick Bamford.

Leeds were rarely troubled and only an outstanding save from Sa denied Bamford a third. One game down, 37 to go!

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

ANDY RHODES

If the opening game was anything to go by, predicting the outcome of Leeds’ games this season will be tough.

Jesse Marsch will be thrilled that his vision for United is coming to life, with dynamic and aggressive attacking play coupled with more robust defending shining through.His new signings have slotted in well, too.

Brenden Aaronson looks like a real talent, while fans will take to Rasmus Kristensen just as quickly after his goal-saving tackle on Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Tyler Adams and Marc Roca looked equally comfortable in midfield.

Leeds could have been ahead inside a dramatic first half and, after Ait-Nouri put through his own net in the second, Patrick Bamford was unlucky not to score his first goal of 2022.

Leeds looked all at sea for Daniel Podence’s opener, but generally this was a solid opening day win and after the drama of the final day last season, this result will go a long way to calm anxieties.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

KEITH INGHAM

So we’re back and with three points on the board just as I predicted.

Without doubt the performance wasn’t perfect, why would it be with nearly half the team newcomers, but boy it was great to be back and start the season with a win.

Wolves struck first when a ball was headed into Podence’s path and his half volley bounced off the bar after beating Meslier.

From that point Leeds took the game to the visitors and were rewarded when Rodrigo beat Sa at his near post, the Spaniard’s shot striking a defender on its way into the net.

After the break Wolves kept Leeds on the back foot for 20 minutes before Marsch had seen enough and he sent on Mat Klich and his inclusion helped Leeds back into the game.

He was involved in the move that saw the ball go into the six-yard box and it seemed Aaronson got the touch that put Leeds back in the lead.

The goal was later credited to Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Aaronson caught the eye, especially in the first half, Adams and Roca were busy in midfield and the introduction of youngsters Greenwood, Gelhardt and Summerville gave the tiring Wolves defenders something else to worry about.My only complaint was that Leeds were caught far too many times on the break and a better team might have made them pay.

That said, it was a very enjoyable win.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

DAVID WATKINS

I was sure this was going to be tricky and I was right.

Fortunately, we got the rub of the green when we needed it and banked a valuable three points.

The win should not have us all dusting off our passports ready for a finish in the European places though.

Leeds made hard work of this victory and for long periods, particularly at the start of the second half, Wolves threatened to rain on our parade.

A couple of moments of quality – Rodrigo blasting the ball past a shell-shocked Malheiro de Sá, embarrassing him at his near post and Patrick Bamford lashing the ball across for Ait-Nouri to turn into his own net – proved enough to seal the points after Wolves took an early lead although the manner of the Wolves goal will only add to concerns that we do seem to be susceptible on the counter.

It was a quick break down the Wolves left, an error by Kristensen to let Neto in and then some clever set up play to set up Podence to score.

A good start and encouraging at times but by no means perfect.

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

MIKE GILL

On a beautiful August afternoon a packed and noisy Elland Road saw United edge their first win of the season.

Not even the awful Bruno Lage and his troupe of diving and play-acting time wasters couldn't ruin the occasion.

A lively start from the Whites was interrupted by the first goal from the visitors who worked a neat little counter for Daniel Podence to give Wolves an early lead.

Nevertheless, United kept working away and their persistence was rewarded with a fine goal from Rodrigo.

The second half brought a totally different dynamic and for almost half an hour the Leeds team was forced to defend.

The introduction of Mateusz Klich was the event that set Leeds back on the right track. Patrick Bamford hared down the left flank to send a killer cross into the right spot for Ait-Nouri to turn the ball into his own net.

Brenden Aaronson was also involved and deserves credit for his display.