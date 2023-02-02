Brendan Rodgers reveals Leeds United transfer 'surprise' after failed Jack Harrison move
Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers says he met Leeds United’s Jack Harrison before the Whites pulled the plug on a deadline day transfer
The Leicester City manager spoke to the media ahead of his side’s visit to Aston Villa this weekend, stating that he was pleased with the club’s January window, despite failing to seal a move for Leeds’ Jack Harrison.
The winger was at Leicester’s Seagrave training facility prepared to join the Leicestershire club before a call from the Leeds United hierarchy instructed him to return north where contract renegotiations are expected to get underway this month.
“Very happy [with January],” Rodgers said on Thursday afternoon. “It’s been a long time since the club signed players in January. Definite need for it. Delighted with the business. We’re preparing going forward.”
“Really pleased to bring in fresh faces,” the Northern Irishman added.
Missing out on Harrison, Rodgers said: “It was surprising that the player was going to be available. I met him and spoke to him. It’s something that didn’t happen. Other than that, I’m really happy with the players we brought in. We’ll go with the players we have.”
Leeds are now expected to extend Harrison’s stay at Elland Road beyond the summer of 2024 when the player’s current contract is set to expire.