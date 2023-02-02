The Leicester City manager spoke to the media ahead of his side’s visit to Aston Villa this weekend, stating that he was pleased with the club’s January window, despite failing to seal a move for Leeds’ Jack Harrison.

The winger was at Leicester’s Seagrave training facility prepared to join the Leicestershire club before a call from the Leeds United hierarchy instructed him to return north where contract renegotiations are expected to get underway this month.

“Very happy [with January],” Rodgers said on Thursday afternoon. “It’s been a long time since the club signed players in January. Definite need for it. Delighted with the business. We’re preparing going forward.”

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Brendan Rogers, Manager of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“Really pleased to bring in fresh faces,” the Northern Irishman added.

Missing out on Harrison, Rodgers said: “It was surprising that the player was going to be available. I met him and spoke to him. It’s something that didn’t happen. Other than that, I’m really happy with the players we brought in. We’ll go with the players we have.”