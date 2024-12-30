Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Sunday evening’s win at Derby County.

Leeds United ended 2024 on a high with a late but deserved winner at Derby County on a day when boo boys were silenced.

The Whites went unbeaten in December, dropping only two points from a possible 18 with that draw at Preston North End. Derby at Pride Park represented a difficult test but Leeds made them look dreadfully poor for the vast majority of the contest before winning it with Brenden Aaronson's goal 11 minutes from time. Here's the YEP take on Sunday evening’s 1-0 success.

Good day

Jayden Bogle

Booooo! It was still panto season in Derby as the home fans let Bogle know they had not forgotten his decision to leave Pride Park. Or perhaps they were chanting 'Booooogle.' Either way the right-back put in a second excellent performance in quick succession and looked like he relished every second of it. Leeds' right flank looks potent going forward this season and Bogle's movement and use of the ball has become a big part of that.

Brenden Aaronson

The misses are so much easier to forgive when he scores a goal like that. For all the complaints and criticism of Aaronson's composure in the final third, he now has seven goals to his name before the turn of the year. That's one more than Georginio Rutter got last season across the 46 Championship games and the Frenchman spent a good chunk of that time playing as a striker. A few more assists wouldn't go amiss from Aaronson but his knack of getting in good positions is paying off.

Daniel Farke

The response to criticism of away performances has been emphatic. Yes, Stoke City were poor. Yes, Leeds are the haves and Derby County the have nots. But both presented tricky away days and potential banana skins and Leeds picked up six points without conceding a goal. Hitting the 51 point mark prior to January is an achievement worthy of recognition and Farke has Leeds right where he wants them going into the second half of the campaign.

Bad day

Mateo Joseph

He was bright when he came on against Stoke City and there were a couple of moments of promise against Derby County but the wait for a goal or an assist goes on. It's 14 appearances since he last hit the net in the Championship and 18 since he contributed an assist. Granted many of those were substitute cameos in difficult circumstances but his confidence could do with a boost right now.

Off-camera

Karl Darlow keeping his eye on the ball around halfway during Illan Meslier's kicking warm-up and subsequently almost taking out a pair of tiny Derby County mascots.

Ao Tanaka controlling two footballs at the same time as Leeds' warm-up came to an end.

Ethan Ampadu screaming 'no foul, no foul' as Leeds piled the pressure on the Derby County.

Pascal Struijk going to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing at the end of the half to apologise for a collision that left the Derby skipper needing treatment. Mendez-Laing responded by putting his arm around the defender for a cuddle.

Stewards had to cuddle a man who appeared to kick off in the direction of the away end at half-time. But as he was led out by a gang of stewards he provoked the ire of home fans too with whatever he was yelling.

Farke trying unsuccessfully to stop Struijk from taking a throw-in quickly so he could make a triple swap and then complaining at his centre-half.

Bogle turning to scream in delight at the away end at the final whistle.

Tanaka enjoying a scruffle of Willy Gnonto's hair as they celebrated the win.

Farke sharing a fist bump with security chief Martin Sykes and a hug with operations manager Matt Robertshaw as he came off the pitch at full-time.

Leeds fans serenading the broadcaster with their traditional chant as Aaronson and Byram did post-match media duties. They then serenaded Derby stopper Zetterstrom with '1-0 it was the keeper's fault' as he applauded those remaining in the home end. Their attempt to goad him into doing the wave went unheeded by the beaten goalie.