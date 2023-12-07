Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United injury news with 10 out and 2 doubts

Leeds United take on Blackburn Rovers in Saturday's early Championship kick off at 12.30pm. Daniel Farke 's side have enjoyed a fine run of form of late and have the chance to put pressure on Ipswich Town and Leicester City , who are both in action at 3pm on Saturday.

Farke revealed some injury boosts for Leeds ahead of the game, with Crysencio Summerville, Sam Byram and Joe Gelhardt all expected to be available after minor injury scares. The Whites do have some players unavailable for the game while Blackburn still have a large part of their squad who are not expected to feature against the Whites. Ahead of the game, we have rounded up the latest injury news from both camps below...