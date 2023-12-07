Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United injury news with 10 out and 2 doubts

Leeds United head to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday aiming to continue their strong run of form in the Championship

Leeds United take on Blackburn Rovers in Saturday's early Championship kick off at 12.30pm. Daniel Farke's side have enjoyed a fine run of form of late and have the chance to put pressure on Ipswich Town and Leicester City, who are both in action at 3pm on Saturday.

Farke revealed some injury boosts for Leeds ahead of the game, with Crysencio Summerville, Sam Byram and Joe Gelhardt all expected to be available after minor injury scares. The Whites do have some players unavailable for the game while Blackburn still have a large part of their squad who are not expected to feature against the Whites. Ahead of the game, we have rounded up the latest injury news from both camps below...

1. Stuart Dallas - out

Remains out as he continues his way back to fitness

1. Stuart Dallas - out

Remains out as he continues his way back to fitness

2. Dominic Hyam - out

Not expected back for Blackburn until the end of December

2. Dominic Hyam - out

Not expected back for Blackburn until the end of December

3. Aynsley Pears - out

Another who is not expected back until the end of December

3. Aynsley Pears - out

Another who is not expected back until the end of December

4. Junior Firpo - out

Sidelined by a hamstring injury that is set to rule him out for a few more weeks

4. Junior Firpo - out

Sidelined by a hamstring injury that is set to rule him out for a few more weeks

5. Sam Gallagher - out

One player who Blackburn could have back by the end of the month

5. Sam Gallagher - out

One player who Blackburn could have back by the end of the month

6. Joe Rankin-Costello - out

One of Blackburn's long-term absentees, not due to play this calendar year

6. Joe Rankin-Costello - out

One of Blackburn's long-term absentees, not due to play this calendar year

