John Eustace questioned his Blackburn Rovers side's fight after their miserable 5-0 defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday night. Blackburn travelled to Ashton Gate with the knowledge a win could take them out of the relegation picture in the Championship following the draw they picked up against promotion chasers Southampton last time out.

However, the Lancashire outfit could do little to prevent being embarrassed by Bristol as Tommy Conway and Nahki Wells bagged braces either side of a Anis Mehmeti effort. It means that Blackburn have now won just two of their last 21 league games in the Championship and while they remain 18th in the table, they are just three points above the relegation zone.

Eustace is demanding a response this weekend then as Rovers attempt to stunt Leeds United's promotion push at Elland Road.

“I could have taken the whole team off," Eustace fumed after full-time. “Tonight was so unlike how we have been recently. There wasn’t the fight we have been displaying and we gifted them all their goals.

“We have let our fans down. I said there would be highs and lows when I took the job and tonight is very much a low. I am very disappointed, but I know I have a good group of lads and we will go again against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.

“I expect a response from the players in that game and it’s important the supporters stay with us. We are all in this together and before tonight there have been a lot of positives.

“I don’t think the result will affect confidence. Individual errors have cost us, the first ones just as we seemed to be taking control of the game. All games are tough in the Championship and we will continue to take each one as it comes.”

The game threw up some injury concerns, too, with Scott Wharton being taken off with a back injury, while Semir Telalovic and Zak Gilsenan missed out due to illness and injury respectively and aren’t expected to be available on Saturday.

"Scotty went off with a spasm in his back. He had to come off, unfortunately, but the rest were tactical," Eustace said when explaining his subs.