Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe sends heartfelt message to Stuart Dallas after retirement decision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has sent a heartfelt message to Stuart Dallas following the defender’s decision to retire. Dallas called it a day on his career after realising it would not be possible to fully return from the serious injury he suffered two years ago.
Dallas fractured his femur during the spring of 2022, and that led to complications aplenty, including a knee issue that has ultimately forced the former Northern Ireland international to retire. Dallas had been hoping to return before the end of this season after two years out, but he confirmed on Wednesday that after working towards recovery, it became obvious that he would not be able to continue as a professional athlete.
The decision was met with love and sympathy aplenty from Leeds United fans and supporters and onlookers from elsewhere. And Whites chief Marathe was among those to send an emotional message, with the club posting a message from their chairman to Dallas on social media.
“Hey, Stuart, it’s Paraag here,” Marathe opened. “I just wanted to congratulate you on such a memorable career. You know, there’s something about you that I haven’t told you. When I first got involved in the club, I watched you specifically and the bravery, the courage and the tenacity with which you played.
“Then it struck me that that is who you are. You are Leeds United. You are Leeds United through and through. Those goals at Stoke and at Man City, you are Leeds United with how you carry yourself on and off the pitch. You and Leeds United are synonymous and I hope this is not the final chapter with you at the club. I hope you have another chapter working with us at the club with me.
“No matter what happens, you are always going to be a part of us at Leeds United because that’s who you are.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.