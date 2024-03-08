Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say about Leeds United's Friday night contest with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday as Daniel Farke's side look to keep their promotion bid on track against a resurgent Owls outfit. The clubs sit at opposite ends of the table but few are expecting Leeds to blow Wednesday away, with warnings of an awkward fixture against a side who could pose a 'serious threat' to United's ambitions of automatic promotion.

NEIL GREWER

Another Yorkshire derby against a team fighting relegation and currently in a decent streak of form makes for another awkward away day. The last two games have seen a below-par Leeds with the amount of games taking its toll on battered bodies. Recent games have seen Illan Meslier tested more than the others in 2024 but he has performed admirably and, without making world-class saves, he has been efficient and reliable.

I feel the team needs a freshen up to meet the challenge on Friday night. Daniel Farke now has fit options in the full-back positions so is able to choose the most suitable in his eyes, with the option to change during the game. In my opinion, I would play Mateo Joseph up front. He was very effective against Stoke when introduced and is not one of the bunch looking ‘leggy’ during games. Also, I would be tempted to play Archie Gray in midfield alongside Ilia Gruev and, whilst I would start Cree Summerville, I would look to substitute once his energy levels fall.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Leeds United 2. ANDY RHODES

With Leeds United getting back to winning ways on Tuesday, a trip to South Yorkshire now awaits. Sheffield Wednesday looked resigned to their relegation fate only a few weeks ago but, under new head coach Danny Röhl, they now look rejuvenated. The Owls have won their last four games and, although they have struggled on the road this season, they are more solid at home.

Leeds, then, will need to develop a plan to beat a Wednesday side that might look to frustrate them as Huddersfield did last weekend. Crysencio Summerville had little joy down the left against the Terriers and against Stoke in midweek. If United’s top scorer is kept quiet it isn’t the end of the world, but it does make things harder. Daniel Farke will need other players to step up as we approach the run-in and, with Dan James enjoying his most prolific season to date, he could be key. Leeds will have to dig in and be prepared for another battle here. Promotions can be won and lost against sides fighting against relegation.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Stoke City showed how the fear of relegation is concentrating the minds of coaches and players of teams at the wrong end of the table. For Leeds, it’s been one of the few faults that we’ve struggled to put away ‘poor’ teams – Birmingham, Rotherham, Stoke and, most recently, Huddersfield away, and Sheffield Wednesday in the home fixture. We sailed close to the wind against the Potters but found a way and now we have a similar-looking challenge at Hillsborough and three more in the final 10 games when we also face Millwall, QPR, and Blackburn.

Looking at the current form tables, it's also evident that some of the most in-form sides are those near the bottom, the Owls being a prime example. Four wins on the bounce and five from six have got them scenting what, just a month ago, looked like an impossible escape. Closer inspection of Owls’ successes though tells us that four of their five recent wins came against fellow strugglers – Plymouth, Rotherham, Millwall and Birmingham. Leeds will be their biggest test since they lost 2-0 at Leicester on February 13. Equally, I think Wednesday will be our biggest test since we beat the Foxes and I hope I’m wrong but I fear we may come unstuck.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Leeds United 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds got back to winning ways with their seventh-consecutive win at Elland Road thanks to a first-half goal by Daniel James. Stoke threatened second half but were thwarted by Illan Meslier. A quick turnaround sees Leeds on another tough trip to one of the teams fighting to stay in the Championship. Sheffield Wednesday came with a frustrating game plan to Elland Road to ‘win’ a point. We know Wednesday will try to stop Leeds’ fluency. And they have a player who has been scoring goals for fun. Ike Ugbo has scored six the last six games and will be looking to add to that against Leeds. They beat Plymouth 1-0 on Tuesday but still remain in the bottom three.

Daniel Farke’s squad must be tired from three games in less than a week so he may bring Archie Gray into midfield. The youngster was rested but came on late against Stoke. It does seem very unfair that Leeds have to play a day earlier than the rest of the top four because it’s on Sky and we all know what the fans think about this certain TV company! This is a tough one to call as Wednesday have improved and so have their results. It may be that the best Leeds can hope for is a share of the points after such a tough period, but I hope I’m wrong.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

After the two tough encounters against Huddersfield and Stoke City, United are back in action down the M1 where they meet another team fighting for its Championship life. Add the element of the local derby and the history of Ill-tempered Friday-night meetings between the two clubs and you have another fascinating contest. The Owls are on a roll at the moment, having won their last four games.

Although they currently occupy one of the relegation spots, in the crazy world of the Championship there are no fewer than seven clubs above them with only a two-point advantage. After the puzzling sacking of Darren Moore as a reward for getting them promoted from League One, they had a disastrous start under Xisco Munoz which continued until October. Since the appointment of Danny Rohl, they have a respectable average win percentage of more than 42 per cent and can be viewed as a serious threat to United's ambitions. One good thing is that there will be no complacency on United's part. This is the sort of challenge that Farke relishes and, although Wednesday will be accorded due respect, I'm backing the Whites to shade it.