A number of top end Championship clubs are reportedly considering taking action against Leicester City, should they be sanctioned for breaking financial rules. According to Sky Sports, the Foxes are facing a charge for breaching the Premier League's Profitbaility and Sustainability Rules last season.

Leicester have this week been cleared of any wrongdoing after refusing to submit a business plan to the EFL amid suggestions they were on course to exceed the permitted amount of losses this season. The club were asked by the league to show how they intend to become complaint before the end of the current financial period, but an independent panel ruled in the club's favour.

However, the club's accounts covering last season are due to be made public later this month and they are expected to show a breach in financial fair play rules. The Premier League allows clubs to lose a maximum of £105m over a three-season period, which works out at £35m a season.

As such, Leicester could be charged by the Premier League as early as next week, the report claims, should expectations be confirmed. That means the club run the risk of being handed a points deduction next season, whether they win promotion back to the top flight or not.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have both been sanctioned by the Premier League this season for exceeding permitted losses and, while Everton have already been docked six points for an earlier offence, their respective punishments could well set a precedent for Leicester.

Should Leicester be found guilty of breaking financial rules and gaining an unfair advantage, then, it is claimed several clubs may consider taking action. The report suggests those at the top of the Championship are monitoring the situation closely, with a particular focus on this season's finances, no doubt. It is unclear whether Leeds United are one of those outfits.

Leicester failed to add to their squad in January, despite chasing Italy international Stefano Sensi, and they have until the end of June to ensure they are compliant this season.