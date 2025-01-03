FRESH BOOST: Expected for Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. | Getty Images

A big fresh boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected.

Leeds United are expected to be faced with a new promotion race question - but are being backed to find the right answer.

Daniel Farke’s Whites sit three points clear of both second-placed Burnley and third-placed Sheffield United at the top of the Championship but the bookmakers are expecting Burnley to draw level with Leeds in the latest promotion race twist.

Scott Parker’s Clarets return to action on Saturday lunchtime with a lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers for which Burnley have received big backing from the bookies.

Despite Rovers sitting seventh, the Clarets are strong favourites for the contest and no bigger than 13-10 but as short as 11-10 with some firms. John Eustace’s side can be backed at 13-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 12-5,

But Burnley are strongly fancied to take all three points which would only leave Leeds top on goal difference, presenting a new question and new pressure as Farke’s Whites then head to Hull City for a 3pm kick-off.

Third-bottom Hull’s fortunes have improved of late under new boss Ruben Selles but the bookmakers have issued very strong Whites backing for the contest in which a third consecutive away win is expected for Farke’s Whites.

Leeds are firm odds-on shots with every bookmaker in being no bigger than 4-7 but as short as 4-9 with some firms. Hull are as big as 5-1 despite being on home turf and even the draw is available at 16-5.

Sheffield United also play on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off and the bookies consider their clash at Watford as in the balance. Chris Wilder’s side are favourites for the Vicarage Road fixture but with no great confidence in being as big as 6-4, only marginally bigger than Watford at 19-10. The draw is a 5-2 shot.

Sunderland begin the weekend just two points further back in fourth place and the Black Cats are firmly expected to beat Sunday’s visitors Portsmouth who are 6-1 shots to win at The Stadium Of Light. The Black Cats are 1-2 shots with 7-2 available about the draw.