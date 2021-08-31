WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Daniel James of Manchester United battles for possession with Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on August 29, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have finally got their man as the club have announced the signing of Manchester United's winger Dan James.

Man United and Leeds United agreed a £25 million fee for the Welsh international yesterday and the attacker headed to Yorkshire this morning to complete his medical and finalise the deal.

The switch will feel all too familiar for Whites’ supporters, who came so close to welcoming James to the club prior to his move to Old Trafford when the former Swansea City man had even been photographed in a Leeds shirt before the move collapsed at the last minute.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Daniel James of Manchester United is challenged by Pascal Struijk of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on August 14, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were finally able to confirm the signing this afternoon and Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has praised James’ arrival at Elland Road.

"I think it will be a hit. I am pleased for him actually - sometimes at a club like United the pressure is too much," Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

"Every time he played there would always be someone on the bench who can come on if he hasn’t done it after 60 minutes, and you could feel it got to him a little bit.

"I think going to Leeds… it's a huge club, a great fanbase, to work with a manager like Bielsa who will take his game to another level, whether there be more individual attention on him, he can be a bit of a star there.”

Redknapp described the move as a “really good signing” for Leeds United, who may hand a debut to James in their next Premier League fixture against Liverpool on September 12.

Dan James arrives in Leeds on a five-year contract after years of being closely monitored by the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old's signing opens the door to an exit for Helder Costa, who has found himself falling down the pecking order this season.