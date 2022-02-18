Roberts has come under fire for a lack of goals and assists having hit the net just twice in 48 Premier League appearances and contributed three assists in that time.

The emergence of 19-year-old Joe Gelhardt as a top flight prospect has put further pressure on Roberts, still only 23 himself, and brought scrutiny to Bielsa's preference for the Welsh international as an option from the bench in recent games.

Whites head coach was questioned about the criticism both he and the player have faced in his press conference ahead of Sunday's visit of Manchester United and while he appeared to accept there was a validity to the discussion of Roberts' performances.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Bielsa also highlighted the fact that he has previously faced calls to remove Patrick Bamford from the side in order to try a different option. Bamford went through difficult periods in front of goal during Leeds' promotion season and, at one stage, there were suggestions that Bielsa should use Roberts instead - particularly after the latter scored a pair of goals off the bench in a win at Hull City. Bamford retained Bielsa's faith, however, and having finished that campaign strongly, had the best season of his career as Leeds burst onto the Premier League scene. The 28-year-old, who has played just once as a substitute since September due to a series of injuries, is now almost universally accepted as Leeds' first-choice centre forward and has been considered a huge miss for Bielsa.

A clamour to try someone other than a player he's currently persisting with is nothing new for Bielsa.

"I see the same as the fans," he said.

"I think the complaints are always justified. They come from an evaluation of the player that plays and from a judgement of his game. If the judgement is not positive, then there are claims for another player. That happened with Bamford, James, Rodrigo in his moment and now with Tyler. So I have to accept the complaints."

Bielsa also conceded that his decisions will always be debated and appeared to suggest that if his own self-evaluation is in some way insufficient, he is at a loss as to how to do more.

"Of course that I always am subject to external judgements," he said.

"Of course I am always self-critical about my decisions, but evidently that is not enough. It is necessary that I take more responsibilities than I've already taken until now. However, I don't know how to do it."