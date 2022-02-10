Marcelo Bielsa explains Adam Forshaw bench decision in Leeds United clash at Aston Villa
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has explained his decision to name the returning Adam Forshaw on the bench for Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Aston Villa.
Forshaw has excelled for Leeds since returning from his two-year injury lay-off, the midfielder starting 11 consecutive league games since restored to the XI for November's 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.
The 30-year-old then suffered a minor hamstring injury in the early stages of last month's 3-2 victory at West Ham United and was forced to miss the following weekend's hosting of Newcastle United but Forshaw was back available for Wednesday's clash at Villa.
Bielsa, though, opted to field the same side that started the 1-0 loss at home to the Magpies at Villa Park and explained his thinking at his post-match press conference after the 3-3 draw.
With Forshaw on the bench, Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich filled the centre midfield roles behind a front four of wingers Raphinha and Jack Harrison plus Rodrigo and Dan James.
Forshaw eventually came on with five minutes left when replacing Klich as Bielsa's only change.
Asked how tempted he had been to recall Forshaw, Bielsa said: "If he were to play then one of James, Rodrigo, Klich would have had to come out and after their performance against Newcastle I thought they deserved to stay in the team."
