Forshaw has excelled for Leeds since returning from his two-year injury lay-off, the midfielder starting 11 consecutive league games since restored to the XI for November's 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.

The 30-year-old then suffered a minor hamstring injury in the early stages of last month's 3-2 victory at West Ham United and was forced to miss the following weekend's hosting of Newcastle United but Forshaw was back available for Wednesday's clash at Villa.

Bielsa, though, opted to field the same side that started the 1-0 loss at home to the Magpies at Villa Park and explained his thinking at his post-match press conference after the 3-3 draw.

BACK ON THE BENCH: Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa opted to have the returning Adam Forshaw, above, amongst his substitutes and not in the XI in Wednesday's Premier League clash at Aston Villa. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

With Forshaw on the bench, Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich filled the centre midfield roles behind a front four of wingers Raphinha and Jack Harrison plus Rodrigo and Dan James.

Forshaw eventually came on with five minutes left when replacing Klich as Bielsa's only change.

Asked how tempted he had been to recall Forshaw, Bielsa said: "If he were to play then one of James, Rodrigo, Klich would have had to come out and after their performance against Newcastle I thought they deserved to stay in the team."