Leeds United owe Burnley for what happened at Elland Road earlier this season and Manor Solomon is the last person who needs reminding.

It was the Israel international's slip from which the Clarets broke to convert one of their few chances, Luca Koleosho running 70 yards to beat Illan Meslier with a shot across the keeper. Leeds mustered 17 shots but only four of those were on target, yet they should have found the net at least once. Mateo Joseph ran clean through in the opening minute and shot wide of James Trafford's goal. Willy Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu at least made the keeper work and Joseph did too with a later effort, but Burnley held on to celebrate a 1-0 win.

That was the last time the Whites were beaten at Elland Road. Since then their unbeaten home run in all competitions has stretched to 13 games, a dozen of which have been victories and 10 of which have brought clean sheets. On Monday night Leeds travel away from home comfort to Turf Moor, where Burnley are undefeated all season with six wins and seven draws. A win for the third-placed Clarets would draw them level on points with Daniel Farke's league-leading side, who boast a vastly superior goal difference.

Solomon's face bears a wry smile when the last meeting of the title contenders is brought up. He wants Leeds to do play almost exactly how they did on that occasion, just without a costly slip or profligacy in front of goal, because he believes it will bring three points.

"Yeah, I remember this game especially because I slipped and it cost us a goal," he said. "But yeah, I think we're the better team. When Burnley played here, we we lost the game, but we were the better side. We controlled the game. We got many chances, which we didn't take advantage of but hopefully if we make the same game as a few months ago I think we're going to win this game."

Solomon will go into the title clash in the midst of a purple patch. He belied a hamstring injury concern to start against Norwich City on Wednesday and scored his second in as many games. The first-minute strike was his fifth goal of the season and he's got five assists too, four of which came in the last seven outings. His mentality for the Turf Moor visit is to go with the intention of scoring goals to win the game rather than settling for anything less, no matter how positive it might seem.

"I'm in a good period, in good form, and I just want to help the team," he said. "Of course, we have a really big game on Monday, but each and every game is a big game for us. Of course, when you play Burnley away, one of the contenders to win the league or to get promoted it's an even bigger game. But three points is three points. Today [against Norwich] was three points. We took them, and we want to do it away in Burnley. And we don't want to come and just get a good result that will keep us in the top two, we want to come and win this game, definitely."