The Whites are two points ahead of the Blades despite Chris Wilder's side earning the same tally over the course of 33 games this season.

Sheffield United were deducted two points which came into effect at the beginning of 2024/25, which causes them to be in second place ahead of Monday night's game.

Both sides have a huge incentive to seize all three points at Bramall Lane, not least for Yorkshire bragging rights. If Leeds are victorious, they will go five points clear of Wilder's men in top spot and perhaps open up an even greater gap to third if Burnley falter at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, know a win will see them move above Leeds into first with only a dozen league games remaining.

Here is the YEP's combined XI, comprised of players from each of the title-chasing sides.

1 . GK: Michael Cooper The Blades stopper is among the best performing shot-stoppers in the division this season, along with Stoke City's Viktor Johansson and Burnley's James Trafford. He has 17 clean sheets. | Ed Sykes Photo: Ed Sykes Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle The Leeds full-back swapped Bramall Lane for Elland Road over the summer and has slowly but surely established himself as one of the Championship's most accomplished in his position. The defender kept Sunderland's January loan signing Enzo Le Fee rather quiet on Monday night, which most can't say they've managed. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Rodon is arguably the league's best central defender due to his consistency and the way Leeds look decidedly less assured at the back without him. He's a permanent fixture of Daniel Farke's lineups and a pillar in Leeds' defence which has conceded the least Expected Goals (xG) in the Championship this season. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk For many of the same reasons as Rodon, Struijk is a shoe-in for this combined XI because he brings defensive stability and solidity, as well as a set-piece threat, which he demonstrated to devastating effect at Elland Road against Sunderland. He's also very important to the way in which Leeds build up. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Harrison Burrows A close call for this one between Blades' Burrows and Leeds' Junior Firpo, considering the Dominican Republic defender does have more assists this season. Burrows has been just as creative, if not more so, on the left flank for Wilder's men, accruing 5.0 xA (Expected Assists) as opposed to Firpo's 3.8 xA. Both very strong options to have. | Getty Images Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo Sales