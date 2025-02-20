Best combined Sheffield United vs Leeds United lineup revealed as balanced 4-3-3 leans one way ahead of fixture

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 20th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Leeds United and Sheffield United are currently first and second in the Championship table, respectively, but how would a combined XI line up?

The Whites are two points ahead of the Blades despite Chris Wilder's side earning the same tally over the course of 33 games this season.

Sheffield United were deducted two points which came into effect at the beginning of 2024/25, which causes them to be in second place ahead of Monday night's game.

Both sides have a huge incentive to seize all three points at Bramall Lane, not least for Yorkshire bragging rights. If Leeds are victorious, they will go five points clear of Wilder's men in top spot and perhaps open up an even greater gap to third if Burnley falter at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, know a win will see them move above Leeds into first with only a dozen league games remaining.

Here is the YEP's combined XI, comprised of players from each of the title-chasing sides.

The Blades stopper is among the best performing shot-stoppers in the division this season, along with Stoke City's Viktor Johansson and Burnley's James Trafford. He has 17 clean sheets.

1. GK: Michael Cooper

The Blades stopper is among the best performing shot-stoppers in the division this season, along with Stoke City's Viktor Johansson and Burnley's James Trafford. He has 17 clean sheets. | Ed Sykes Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
The Leeds full-back swapped Bramall Lane for Elland Road over the summer and has slowly but surely established himself as one of the Championship's most accomplished in his position. The defender kept Sunderland's January loan signing Enzo Le Fee rather quiet on Monday night, which most can't say they've managed.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

The Leeds full-back swapped Bramall Lane for Elland Road over the summer and has slowly but surely established himself as one of the Championship's most accomplished in his position. The defender kept Sunderland's January loan signing Enzo Le Fee rather quiet on Monday night, which most can't say they've managed. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rodon is arguably the league's best central defender due to his consistency and the way Leeds look decidedly less assured at the back without him. He's a permanent fixture of Daniel Farke's lineups and a pillar in Leeds' defence which has conceded the least Expected Goals (xG) in the Championship this season.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon is arguably the league's best central defender due to his consistency and the way Leeds look decidedly less assured at the back without him. He's a permanent fixture of Daniel Farke's lineups and a pillar in Leeds' defence which has conceded the least Expected Goals (xG) in the Championship this season. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
For many of the same reasons as Rodon, Struijk is a shoe-in for this combined XI because he brings defensive stability and solidity, as well as a set-piece threat, which he demonstrated to devastating effect at Elland Road against Sunderland. He's also very important to the way in which Leeds build up.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

For many of the same reasons as Rodon, Struijk is a shoe-in for this combined XI because he brings defensive stability and solidity, as well as a set-piece threat, which he demonstrated to devastating effect at Elland Road against Sunderland. He's also very important to the way in which Leeds build up. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A close call for this one between Blades' Burrows and Leeds' Junior Firpo, considering the Dominican Republic defender does have more assists this season. Burrows has been just as creative, if not more so, on the left flank for Wilder's men, accruing 5.0 xA (Expected Assists) as opposed to Firpo's 3.8 xA. Both very strong options to have.

5. LB: Harrison Burrows

A close call for this one between Blades' Burrows and Leeds' Junior Firpo, considering the Dominican Republic defender does have more assists this season. Burrows has been just as creative, if not more so, on the left flank for Wilder's men, accruing 5.0 xA (Expected Assists) as opposed to Firpo's 3.8 xA. Both very strong options to have. | Getty Images Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Photo Sales
Leeds' excellent defensive record is not solely down to the defenders but those in front of them, as well. United's skipper is a stalwart of this side, plus his versatility makes him one of the division's most accomplished and useful players.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds' excellent defensive record is not solely down to the defenders but those in front of them, as well. United's skipper is a stalwart of this side, plus his versatility makes him one of the division's most accomplished and useful players. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedBramall Lane
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice