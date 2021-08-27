"Beaming from ear to ear" - Fans gift Leeds United shirts to LS11 youngsters

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts.

The Trust hoped to give shirts to 20 children who would not otherwise be able to afford one in a scheme which responded to Leeds United’s gifting of home jerseys to influencers and celebrities in the run up to the season.

Over 20 years, 26,000 children have benefitted from Kidz Club, which aims to promote the welfare of children in inner-city Leeds by helping them build confidence and relationships through fun activities.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children meet at the Holbeck every week, all year round - but this Thursday was a little different, as the youngsters were invited up one-by-one to collect their new home shirt.

“It was totally joyful,” said Ruth Saxton, Community Producer at Slung Low. “They were beaming from ear to ear. They were a little bit awestruck, but thoroughly deserving.”

“It was wonderful to say to those children, you get this because you're special and you deserve it.”

The Trust originally planned to pull names out of a hat to decide which of the children would receive one of the 20 shirts donated by its members, but once they shared the initiative on social media, fans were taken by the story and reached into their pockets to contribute.

Kidz Club members in their new shirts outside the Holbeck.

A JustGiving page raised over a thousand pounds for the cause, which meant that all 44 Kidz Club members left the Holbeck on Thursday donning the colours of their local team.

Whites star Tyler Roberts even recorded a video message for the kids to thank them for their support.

“We were particularly aware that the children who got shirts last night, and many of the children in LS11 around Holbeck and Beeston, may never get to a football match,” Saxton said.

“They live in the shadow of the ground and they're affected by the football at least once a fortnight as people come into the area, park, walk through, make noise.

“It was really wonderful to give them a gift - almost like a ‘thanks for having us’, or ‘thanks for putting up with us’ from the fans.

“If you nurture the next generation, you are growing your next set of people that are coming through the turnstiles.

“We’re lucky to be able to do that.”