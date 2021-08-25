"Children need memories": Elland Road steward goes viral after act of kindness for Leeds United supporter

Six-year-old Freddie Bremner Burnell has been going to Elland Road with his family since he was just 11 days old.

Following the 3-0 victory on Tuesday night, little Freddie was desperate to congratulate the players as they did a lap of honour.

His mum Emma told the YEP a matchday steward picked Freddie up and placed him on the advertising boards so he could get the best view of his heroes.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Emma, the steward told them: "Children need memories".

According to Emma, the steward told them: "Children need memories".

She was blown away by his generous gesture and posted about it on Twitter.

Her post has since gone viral with hundreds of Leeds United fans praising the steward.

The post read: "MASSIVE Thank you to this wonderful Steward at Elland Road for lifting Freddie onto the sponsor boards so he could clap the team off at the final whistle. he said, children need memories like this.

According to Emma, the steward told them: "Children need memories".

"My heart. My club."

Speaking to the YEP, Emma said Freddie has been a huge fan since he was a baby.

She said: "I was quite fortunate to work for LUFC foundation doing the match day lottery, after I had Freddie I was allowed to bring him for the games.

"He was 11 days old for his first visit at Ellland Road.

According to Emma, the steward told them: "Children need memories".

"They don't do the match day draw anymore, so we just get to games when we can.

"We were lucky enough to get to most home games pre covid.