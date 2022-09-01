Andrea Radrizzani confirms Leeds United approach for striker target as Elland Road transfer expected
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has mentioned Bamba Dieng by name as the club close in on a deal for the Senegalese attacker
Leeds United are on the cusp of adding sought-after Olympique de Marseille striker Bamba Dieng on transfer deadline day.
Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has urged fans to get behind the 22-year-old as his addition now appears an inevitability, subject to a medical and international clearance.
The Italian tweeted: “Let s [sic] welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko [sic]. Now it s [sic] time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing.”
Reports in France emerged this morning linking Dieng with a Leeds switch, claiming a 10 million Euro bid had been accepted by OM.
It is understood the French club have been keen to offload the striker, who can also play off the left, after being frozen out by new coach Igor Tudor.
Dieng is expected to be formally announced as a Leeds player later today.