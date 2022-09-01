Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are on the cusp of adding sought-after Olympique de Marseille striker Bamba Dieng on transfer deadline day.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has urged fans to get behind the 22-year-old as his addition now appears an inevitability, subject to a medical and international clearance.

The Italian tweeted: “Let s [sic] welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko [sic]. Now it s [sic] time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Andrea Radrizzani, the Leeds United chairman and owner looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Reports in France emerged this morning linking Dieng with a Leeds switch, claiming a 10 million Euro bid had been accepted by OM.

It is understood the French club have been keen to offload the striker, who can also play off the left, after being frozen out by new coach Igor Tudor.