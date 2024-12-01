The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers for the second consecutive meeting as some of Daniel Farke's big names struggled to shine.

The Whites were desperately poor in a first half that saw them go a goal down to Todd Cantwell's penalty. There was increased urgency in the second half but nothing in the way of an equaliser. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

John Eustace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the third time in succession he celebrated a 1-0 win over Daniel Farke's Leeds. And Rovers could argue it was deserved, given the header against the woodwork and the two golden chances missed by Todd Cantwell. Rovers did a job on Leeds with their physical defending.

Bad day

Ao Tanaka

By his standards this season, this was his worst performance by a distance. The challenge that led to the penalty and the match winner, some sloppy passes and touches, it was all very uncharacteristic.

Junior Firpo

'Rusty,' was how his manager described his first half performance. It was far from the standard he's set for himself in the second tier. It's rare that Farke will criticise an individual but Farke was clearly not happy with what Firpo produced and the manager still hasn't forgiven or forgotten the red card at Millwall.

Brenden Aaronson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Aaronson covers such a distance for Leeds, the spotlight will become more and more intense around what he contributes with the ball at his feet. Against Rovers he really struggled and the physicality argument reared its ugly head again. The number 10 conversation is not going to go away any time soon.

Patrick Bamford

He'll have had heroics on his mind when he came on yet all he left with was a sore head from clashing into his captain Pascal Struijk, a pair of offside calls and a shot from distance that went wide. It's difficult to see how he will play himself into rhythm with such little involvement but it's equally hard to make an argument for a start.

Joel Piroe

He didn't show enough willingness to make the most of the chance gifted to him and really wasn't a factor in the game. Leeds needed much more from their centre forward than appearing outside the area to cross for small wingers waiting in the box.

Mateo Joseph

The youngster continues to struggle to make an impact with his cameos. This was another that came and went without any real joy for him or for his team.

Daniel Farke

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another poor away day, another early kick-off that did not see the best of Leeds - far from it in fact. The manager's ire was directed at the way his team started but he was unable to change it with his substitutions.

Off-camera

Leeds fans and club officials alike hindered in their attempts to procure sustenance and drinks as the Ewood Park kiosks all had to close due to a technical issue with their payment methods. Rovers put an announcement before the game to explain the situation and it was roundly booed by the vast visiting support.

Manor Solomon leaving the warm-up temporarily to get painkillers from a member of the Leeds medical team on the touchline. James Debayo taking his medicine too, allowing his fellow subs to flick his ear after he let the ball drop to the ground during their game of keeping it in the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds substitutes losing control of a ball that then became part of the Blackburn warm-up.

Max Wober and Debayo being called into the final bit of warm-up routine that the starting XI outfield players do with fitness coach Chris Domogalla. The reason was back pain reported by Joe Rodon, from which he recovered.

Rodon making a bursting run, finding Gnonto and then literally hopping with frustration as the ball went backwards again instead of out wide into space.

A man and a woman being led out of the home end by stewards as Rovers fans sang 'we all hate Leeds scum.' The man had to be persuaded to leave as he engaged in confrontations with those around him who were equally keen to engage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds fan in the away end perfectly heading a stray ball to the corner flag so Joe Rothwell could deliver a set-piece.

The Leeds United kit van struggling to start in the Ewood Park carpark. It took several minutes and attempts to get the engine going.

Leeds supporters held by police in the entrance hall of the train station due to the delayed arrival of the carriages taking them home. The situation threatened to get nasty and dangerous at points with travellers attempting to get through to catch trains to alternative destinations. The anger at being held for so long was palpable.