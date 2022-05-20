A key decision on Thursday night could have cost Leeds United in the Premier League relegation battle.

The Whites were not in action, but they had to watch on nervously as relegation rivals Burnley took on Aston Villa away from home.

The Clarets managed to take a point thanks to Ashley Barnes’ penalty, which was later cancelled out by Emi Buendia.

Burnley had a red card in stoppage time and managed to hold out for a key point, but the goalscorer should not have been on the pitch, according to a former Premier League referee.

Within the first five minutes, Barnes elbowed Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings and the incident was not spotted, nor was it reviewed.

According to former top-flight referee Halsey, it should have been spotted, and it should have been a red card, long before Barnes went on to tuck away the penalty.

“Had Paul Tierney seen that and sent Ashley Barnes off, I don’t think Burnley could have had any complaints,” he told CaughtOffside.

“But even more, I’m not sure how John Brooks, in Stockley Park, has not seen that and recommended a review, it’s astonishing to be fair.”

The draw puts Burnley into 17th place and above Leeds on goal difference heading into the final weekend. With an inferior goal difference, Leeds must now better Burnley’s result on the final day to stay up.