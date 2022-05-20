Leeds United could be relying on a strong performance from Newcastle United this weekend to help secure another season of Premier League football.

The Magpies visit Burnley on the final day of the season with the Clarets fully briefed on what they must do to survive the dreaded drop.

DECISIVE: Eddie Howe's Newcastle could hold the keys to Leeds' Premier League survival this weekend (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Burnley will retain their top flight status by matching or bettering Leeds' result away to Brentford, however defeat for interim head coach Mike Jackson's men will leave the trapdoor open for Leeds to steal a point at Brentford.

If Leeds draw and Burnley lose, it will be the Whites who compete in the top division next term, as both sides are currently perched on 35 points in the Premier League table with one fixture remaining.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has vowed to name a strong starting XI this weekend, despite the Toon Army's safety from the drop.

"We'll pick our strongest team and try to win the game. There's no let up from our perspective and we are determined to end the season on a high," Howe said.

"Tactically, we will try and get it right. We know Burnley is a very difficult game - a totally different challenge because of what is at stake. We know, from previous experience, we need to be mentally right because it could be a tough day for us if we're not.

"I respect our opposition and Burnley as a football club," he said. "I know the position they're in but we have a job to do. We represent Newcastle and we are proud to do that. We have to do our best.